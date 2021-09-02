The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is hoping to seize an estimated 1,000 firearms over the next four months.
This was announced by acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith yesterday at a news conference at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
Griffith noted that the TTPS had partnered with several stakeholders to achieve this goal, including Crime Stoppers.
He explained that every year for the last 20 years, the TTPS has seized between 800 and 1,000 firearms throughout the country. However, with 80 per cent of murders still being committed via the use of firearms, the TTPS had determined that a more focused approach was needed–with the help of law-abiding citizens.
“Help us, help you,” Griffith said, noting that with fewer firearms on the streets, there would be a lesser probability for criminal activities to take place, including robberies, woundings and murders.
“Give us the information. It may even prevent a child, your own child, from being killed,” Griffith said.
He said citizens could call 800-TIPS (8477) to share information on crimes taking place locally. He said this is anonymous and can also be done through Crime Stoppers’ Web portal or the P3 app that could be downloaded from Android or IOS devices. Additionally, citizens can access 482-GARY or send information via the TTPS app.
“Crime Stoppers will play a very big part, so if it’s under a piece of galvanise or in some certain place bring it to our attention. And depending on what is seized, you will be rewarded. Our main focus in contrast to mischief-makers, our focus is to deal with trying to find illegal firearms and get them off the streets,” Griffith said.
Rewards for seizures
Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, who was present at the news conference, echoed the words of the commissioner.
He revealed that up to August 31, the TTPS had seized an estimated 500 firearms throughout the country - 53 being high-powered rifles, 259 pistols, 85 revolvers, 63 shotguns, and other weapons.
The Northern Division, headed by officer Renzie Ramdeen, had seized the most firearms for the year so far, numbering 123 up to Tuesday.
He said this division usually seized the most firearms on an annual basis – between 180 and 200 a year – followed closely by the Central Division and the Southern Division.
Additionally, Jacob explained that the police officers, and the divisions/units that they are attached to, would be awarded for firearms seized and the resulting evidence/arrests that may be brought about as a result of investigations.
Actionable tips
Director of Crime Stoppers, Darrin Carmichael, also pleaded the case for citizens to come forward and work with the TTPS.
He noted that over the last 22-years the organisation had received over 600,000 tips “most of which” were “actionable” having resulted in the seizure of illegal items or arrests for illegal activities.
These actionable tips, he said, could see persons be paid anywhere between $2,500 and $5,000 in cash.
For one case, he noted because of the subsequent evidence unearthed, one individual received a payment of $10,000 – the highest pay-out thus far in the organisation’s history.
He also said to date, no person who had been given a tip-off had been identified.