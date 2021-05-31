A coroner's inquest has been ordered into the death of 36-year-old Nikeisha Allen of Simeon Road, Petit Valley.
The instruction was given on Saturday by Acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul.
Allen was stabbed during an altercation at her home with a female relative on May 23.
A police report said that at around 6.15 p.m., Allen and her 26-year-old relative were in the kitchen washing dishes, when Allen allegedly threw dirty water on her.
There was a struggle and Allen was stabbed.
Around 6.30 pm officers responded to a report of fighting at the residence and were told that Allen had been stabbed and had been taken to the St. James Medical Facility by her brother.
She succumbed to her injuries around 7.05 p.m.
Four knives along with other items of evidential value were recovered from the scene by crime scene personnel.
The suspect, who had been detained by police, was released three days later, based on the advice of the Acting DPP.
Investigations are ongoing.