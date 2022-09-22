A police corporal who allegedly demanded $2,000 from a businessman for him to be able to continue his quarry operations has been charged.
Corporal Keston Garcia, 44 who was attached to the Sangre Grande police station, was granted $80,000 bail by a justice of the peace for allegedly demanding money by menace.
He is to appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate on October 18, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
A businessman reported to police that on September 10 he was conducting operations at his legitimate quarry, when a police officer dressed in plain clothes and driving a marked police vehicle arrived and allegedly demanded that he pay a tax of $2,000 to operate his business.
The victim who felt intimidated agreed to pay the money and the officer allegedly informed him that he would send someone to collect the money at a subsequent date.
A report was made to the police and on September 14, it is alleged the officer sent someone to collect the $2,000 on his behalf. The victim handed over the sum of $800, the police’s post said.
Officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) subsequently arrested the suspect at the Sangre Grande police station on that same date.
Investigations were spearheaded by Snr Supt Suzette Martin and supervised by Supt Montrichard, ASP Birch, Sgt Williams and Cpl Joefield, all of the PSB.
Garcia was charged with the offence by constable Mohamed, also of the PSB, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, George Busby.