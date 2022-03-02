The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is mourning the loss of corporal Kimber-Lee Robinson.
Robinson, 40, who was fondly called “Robbie” enlisted into the TTPS in December 2007. She served this country for 14 years.
She will be remembered by her batch mates as a dedicated, determined, forgiving person. Her batch (of 2007) will fondly remember her as “Best Shot” while in training, a post to the TTPS social media page stated.
Cpl Robinson leaves to mourn her two daughters, two sons, her mother and father.
The TTPS extended condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.
She will be greatly missed, the post said.