Anil Maharaj

The People’s National Movement (PNM) is demanding the resignation of United National Congress (UNC) local government councillor for Cumuto/Tamana Anil Maharaj.

The PNM members of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation will be hosting a news conference today calling for Maharaj to demit office at the corporation.

They are calling for his immediate resignation in light of charges laid against him.

Last week, Maharaj was charged with the offence of misbehaviour in public office and was granted $130,000 bail with a surety before a Port of Spain magistrate.

Maharaj appeared in a virtual hearing before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor.

The matter was transferred to the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court and postponed to August 4.

Maharaj was instructed to surrender his passport to the Court Registrar at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court and have no contact with the witness.

He is also to report to the Sangre Grande Police Station between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Wednesday.

Maharaj was arrested by a team of officers from the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB).

The arrest followed a meeting between officers of the ACIB and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC, who gave advice to charge Maharaj with one offence of misbehaviour in public office.

It is alleged that between January 1 and June 30 this year, Maharaj demanded the sum of $15,000 from a contractor at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.

Maharaj is chairman of the Finance Committee at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.

