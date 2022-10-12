A shocking and totally unexpected development unfolded in court on Monday, when the corruption cases against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and attorney Gerald Ramdeen were discontinued.
At that virtual hearing, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, said factors which led to the collapse of the cases fell outside his office and that of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
Gaspard announced during the virtual hearing before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle that his Office had decided to discontinue the criminal charges against the men.
In May 2019, Ramlogan and Ramdeen were charged with conspiring with then-Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson for Ramlogan to misbehave in public office as attorney general by accepting money as a reward for giving him State briefs.
Nelson had signed an indemnity agreement with former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi to give evidence.
In a nutshell, the DPP said his move to discontinue the matters stems from Nelson’s refusal to give evidence pending the outcome of his civil claim against the State.
The DPP further said those civil proceedings may raise germane issues which may affect the credibility and reliability of Nelson as a witness.
The DPP was praised by the magistrate as well as Pamela Elder, SC, (attorney for Ramlogan) and Wayne Sturge (attorney for Ramdeen) for being a minister of justice and a man of integrity.
Both Elder and Sturge shared their concerns, with Elder questioning the millions of taxpayers’ dollars spent and the conduct of Al-Rawi.
Sturge has signalled that an action for malicious prosecution is to come.
Following are excerpts of what transpired in court on Monday when the DPP announced that the matters against Ramlogan and Ramdeen were to be discontinued:
DPP: Mi Lady, the State has gathered all its evidence in this case. The case depends to a very, very large extent on the evidence of one Vincent Nelson. Mi Lady, I’m instructed that Mr Nelson through his London attorneys when indicating his willingness to give evidence in this matter, he has categorically stated that he’s not willing to do so until the conclusion of a related civil claim case he has against the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago.
That Civil Claim case... seeks damages for breach of an indemnity agreement by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago signed between Vincent Nelson and the then-Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi. According to that claim, Mr Nelson alleges that the indemnity had been given to him in return for his providing a statement concerning this case. It is instructive that the prosecution is not party to those civil proceedings and I do not want to say much more on that but suffice it to say, the State currently has no power to compel Mr Nelson to give evidence in this matter. The State cannot extradite him or use the provisions of the Mutual Legal Assistance Act to secure his attendance to give evidence.
The State has considered whether it could apply to have his evidence read but the State does not in this case consider it appropriate or fair to do so. The State is of the view that it would be unfair to leave this case against these defendants in limbo pending the outcome of the civil claim when there is no date for its conclusion. I understand and I am instructed that there is a case management hearing in December. Be that as it may, the State’s position is that the State has decided in all the circumstances to discontinue this case against these defendants and the State redeems the option of course to review the case when the civil proceedings have been concluded. Suffice it to say, this Court may be well aware that one of the primary considerations the State must consider is whether or not there is a fair prospect of conviction and at this stage and having regard to the fact that those civil proceedings may raise germane issues which may attend upon the credibility and reliability of Mr Nelson, the State at this stage is saying that we are discontinuing the case against the two defendants. Any other option in my respectful view, especially having regard to the time that would have elapsed and the uncertainty of time outcomes in relation to that civil case would make for unfairness to these defendants and the DPP’s office is especially careful not to do anything that would cause the DPP’s office of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to be associated with any such unfairness.
...I would just like to add, as far as I can see, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service would have done all that it could have done to secure a different outcome but the outcome today obviously has been coloured by factors which fall outside the strictest confines of the TTPS and the DPP’s Office.
Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle:
"Mr Ramdeen and Mr Ramlogan, you are discharged from these matters. Mr Gaspard without saying more may I just commend you for being an honourable gentleman, a true prosecutor, minister of justice and this conduct augurs well for public confidence in the justice system and I thank you."
Pamela Elder, SC (Ramlogan’s attorney):
Elder endorsed the sentiments expressed by the magistrate with respect to Gaspard.
“Throughout all the years I have known him, Mi Lady, I have never once doubted his integrity and when he speaks, he utters the truth. I am indeed grateful for what he has done... He has acted not only as a true minister of justice, he has shown great leadership. But I must say in light of what the honourable Director has said, he was constrained to adopt this position due to the actions of the former Attorney General Mr Faris Al-Rawi in granting an indemnity... to Mr Vincent Nelson and certain consequences of this indemnity because Mr Gaspard had made reference to a civil action and that civil action was disclosed to us and Mr Gaspard really disclosed also further statements of Mr Faris Al-Rawi which when one considers them is troubling because it shows that subsequent to that indemnity the Office of the Attorney General paid millions of taxpayers’ dollars... to Mr Vincent Nelson and his attorneys even paying to represent Mr Vincent Nelson at the plea bargaining. I have never heard of millions of taxpayers’ dollars being spent to represent an accomplice at a plea hearing and plea negotiations and more than that apart from all these millions of taxpayers’ dollars spent, the civil action will show that Mr Vincent Nelson is claiming over 13 million pounds pursuant to the indemnity... he’s even claiming that the State pays the fine that was imposed on him. Never before have I ever heard a person asking for the State to pay his fine... What has occurred here is frightening, frightening to show how the State resources were used for the prosecution of my client.”
Attorney Wayne Sturge (Ramdeen’s attorney):
"I know that I am not Mr Gaspard or anybody’s favourite person but Mr Gaspard has always acted within the highest traditions of the bar and he has always been a person who has acted with high integrity and honesty, so I salute him for his conduct in this case and for jealously guarding the powers that are conferred upon him exclusively by Section 90 of the Constitution. If I may add, it is extremely frightening to see a politician arrogate unto himself powers that any first-year law student would know belongs exclusively to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
"All I can add at this stage is that Mr Merritt was waiting with bated breath to cross-examine Mr Nelson and I was waiting with bated breath to eat Mr Al-Rawi raw. Regrettably, we will not have that opportunity in a PI (preliminary enquiry) but I am certain that we will have that opportunity soon enough in the malicious prosecution.