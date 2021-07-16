Local Government councillor at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Anil Maharaj who was charged with the offence of misbehaviour in public office was granted $130,000 bail with a surety before a Port-of-Spain magistrate on Friday.
Maharaj, the UNC Councillor for Cumuto/Tamana, appeared in a virtual hearing before magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor.
The matter was transferred to the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court and postponed to August 4.
Maharaj was instructed to surrender his passport to the Court Registrar at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court and have no contact with the witness.
He is also to report to the Sangre Grande Police Station between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Wednesday.
Maharaj was arrested yesterday by a team of officers from the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB).
The arrest followed a meeting between officers of the ACIB and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC, who gave advice to charge Maharaj with one offence of misbehaviour in public office.
It is alleged that between January 1 and June 30 this year, Maharaj demanded the sum of $15,000 from a contractor at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.
Maharaj is the Chairman of the Finance Committee at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.