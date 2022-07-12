NAPARIMA MP Rodney Charles has called on Prime Minister
Dr Keith Rowley to follow the lead of the former prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka—and resign.
In a scathing review of the PM’s governance on Sunday, Charles said Rowley must take the “right action” and step down, having led the country into out-of-control crime and food insecurity.
Charles was speaking at the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) weekly Sunday news conference, at the Office of the Opposition Leader in Port of Spain.
He noted the resignations in the past week of Boris Johnson as prime minister of the UK and Ranil Wickremesinghe, of Sri Lanka, amidst scandals and pressure over economic decline in their countries.
Charles’s address focused heavily on high levels of crime reported daily in Trinidad and Tobago, which he said was a “crisis”.
He later criticised Rowley for his response to fiery protests out of East Port last week Monday, over the fatal shootings of three young men by the police.
“He must step down before it is too late,” Charles stated of the prime minister, adding later that “T&T” should be renamed “Tombstone Territory”.
“Dr Rowley, the buck stops with you. Do like Boris Johnson and take the right action. Do like Wickremesinghe and go.”
Charles said Rowley was a “non-performer” and said the PM and his Cabinet had “failed the country”.
Poor parents
Charles said the Government’s policies did not make sense but were “Pontius Pilate-like”, designed to distract from crime.
“Do not wait for riots against your failed policies to become the norm in Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Rowley,” Charles said.
“Do not wait for the murder rate to reach 1,000 annually. Do not wait for gangs to take over and control large parts of our urban areas.”
The PM also called last week for better parenting, saying the fight against crime began at home.
Charles said Rowley was now “minded to blame parents for poor parenting” and added: “How can you blame parents and not accept responsibility for not providing our breadwinners in our families with decent, well-paying jobs? How can you blame single parents when you close down and/or failed to complete early childhood centres which the United Nations tells us give preschoolers from poor homes a fighting chance compared to their better-off peers when they enter primary schools?”
He added: “You refuse to provide laptops so the first cohort of primary school graduates experienced failure rates which were the worst in our history.”
Charles noted comments at the weekend by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds that people had been paid to protest, saying: “Hinds, instead of identifying the root causes of the riots in Port of Spain and addressing them, wastes scarce time trying to find out who paid whom to riot.”
Also speaking was Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram, who said T&T was being positioned for a food crisis, as the Government had failed to develop agriculture at the level needed during times of global crisis.
Ratiram said enough has not been done to support local farmers and increase the food supply. This included lack of investment in the sector, as well as a failure to protect farmers from increasing praedial larceny, he said.
Ratiram accused the PM of talking down agriculture in the past and of dismissing the sector. He said T&T remained at the mercy of global suppliers, including for poultry, as this country mostly imports eggs for hatching.