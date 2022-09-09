A Penal couple was arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of 119 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.
Around 5.45 a.m. on Thursday, a search warrant was executed at the home of a 25-year-old Penal man and his 19-year-old girlfriend for firearms and ammunition.
The ammunition, as well as a crocus bag with a quantity of jewellery, handbags and TT currency with a cash register, were seized. The items, with the exception of the cash register, were identified as being stolen in a robbery incident on Wednesday, in the Siparia area, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The couple was arrested and inquiries are ongoing.
In the Gasparillo area, officers arrested and charged a 26-year-old man for the offence of house breaking with intent. He pleaded not guilty to the offence and is scheduled to reappear at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on September 21.
In a separate incident, a 21-year-old Union Hall resident was arrested by officers after allegedly being found in possession of a Glock 19 pistol loaded with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition.
Across in the Debe area, a suspect was detained following an alleged armed robbery. The 34-year-old Penal resident and an armed accomplice approached a salesman and announced a robbery. After relieving the man of a quantity of cash and personal effects the assailants fled the scene, the post stated. One suspect was caught, while the other managed to escape.
Seven people were also arrested in two separate anti-crime exercises, the first being conducted between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Thursday in the San Fernando, La Romaine and Princes Town areas. Four men, ages 20, 27, 30 and 35 were arrested for varying offences including robbery with aggravation and possession of ammunition.
Three other men, ranging in ages from 30 to 52, were arrested during a second exercise conducted between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Investigations are continuing.
Two rounds of 12-gauge ammunition were also seized during the exercises, the post added.