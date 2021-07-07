A man and his girlfriend were arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The arrests took place during an Operation Strike Back three exercise which was conducted in Santa Cruz on Tuesday.
Officers executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at a house at Grand Curacaye, Lower Santa Cruz.
During the search, officers found a Sig Sauer nine-millimetre pistol, with a magazine fitted with 15 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.
The couple was arrested and the officers took possession of the firearm and ammunition.
The exercise was spearheaded by Supt Winston Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn, ASP Pariman, coordinated by Insp Bharath and supervised by Sgt Quashie and Cpl Ramkissoon and other members of the North Eastern Division Task Force.