ammoandgun

A man and his girlfriend were arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The arrests took place during an Operation Strike Back three exercise which was conducted in Santa Cruz on Tuesday.

Officers executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at a house at Grand Curacaye, Lower Santa Cruz.

During the search, officers found a Sig Sauer nine-millimetre pistol, with a magazine fitted with 15 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.

The couple was arrested and the officers took possession of the firearm and ammunition.

The exercise was spearheaded by Supt Winston Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn, ASP Pariman, coordinated by Insp Bharath and supervised by Sgt Quashie and Cpl Ramkissoon and other members of the North Eastern Division Task Force.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Upheaval in Haiti after murder of President Moise

Upheaval in Haiti after murder of President Moise

A squad of gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and wounded his wife in an overnight raid on their home yesterday, inflicting more chaos on the Caribbean country that was already enduring gang violence, soaring inflation and protests of his increasingly authoritarian rule.

‘Violence can never be a solution’

‘Violence can never be a solution’

“TRAGIC” and “atrocious” were among the sentiments coming from Haiti’s neighbours including Trinidad and Tobago, following news early yesterday that the troubled Caricom member’s president, Jovenel Moïse, had been assassinated.

Jail, $350,000 fine for lying

Jail, $350,000 fine for lying

People entering Trinidad and Tobago who lie about their vaccination status or Covid-19 results information face a maximum fine of $350,000 and one year in jail. 

+4
Roberts told: Apologise

Roberts told: Apologise

At his next appearance in the Senate, UNC Senator Anil Roberts will have to give an “unequivocal and unreserved apology” to Senate President Christine Kangaloo and to the Senate as a whole for what has been judged to be a contempt of the Upper House.

Recommended for you