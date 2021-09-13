POLICE have arrested a Maraval couple who allegedly had marijuana in their vehicle and at their residence.
A police report said that officers conducting an Operation Strike Back 3 exercise were at Hilltop Drive, Saddle Road, Maraval, when they stopped and searched a black Hyundai Tucson SUV driven by a man.
The officers allegedly found two kilogrammes of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle.
They seized the marijuana and the suspect was arrested by Cpl Pennie.
The officers then proceeded suspect's home in St James, where in the presence of his wife, their residence was searched.
The officers allegedly found a plastic bag containing 250 grammes of marijuana.
They took possession of the narcotics and the woman was also arrested.
The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Kelvern Thompson, Supt Henry, W/Supt George, ASP Baird, ASP Brown. It was coordinated by Insp Grant, Insp John and supervised by Sgt Joefield and Ag Cpl Pennie and included members of the Maraval CID and Station Charge Room, WDTF, and Canine Unit.
The couple was expected to be charged with possession of marijuana and appear in a virtual hearing before a magistrate on Monday.
Investigations are continuing.