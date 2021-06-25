An 18-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend were allegedly caught red-handed attempting to break into a church at Caroni on Thursday night.
The couple, of Cumuto, was detained by Caroni police after an alarm system on the premises of the church was triggered.
Police said the couple had in their possession a bag containing, a pig foot, jack, pliers, hammer, makeshift chisel and a pair of shears.
Around 8 p.m. officers of Allied Security Limited received an alert set off by the alarm system attached to a metal safe at the Kelly Village Open Bible church at Kelly Village.
The security officers contacted the Caroni police and officers led by Sgt Lincoln Bonnet responded.
The officers found two people and a bag containing the tools on the rooftop.
Police suspect that the couple was planning to remove the galvanise sheeting to enter the church.
The couple was arrested and a Nissan B13 parked nearby which belonged to
them was impounded at the Caroni police station.
Police said the suspects are to be questioned in connection with several other church break-ins.
They are expected to be charged over the weekend by PC Stewart for the offences of being found on enclosed premises and possession of housebreaking implements, and appear before a magistrate on Monday.