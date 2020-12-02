A couple has been charged with multiple counts of using counterfeit bank debit cards.
Danielle Glaude, 23, of La Pastora Road, Santa Cruz, and Sean Melville, 28, of Freedom Street, Enterprise, Chaguanas, were arrested and charged for obtaining goods and money respectively by using counterfeit bank debit cards.
Detectives of the Fraud Squad received information on November 26 about the suspected use of counterfeit bank debit cards at a Furniture and Appliance Store and at several ATMs in Chaguanas.
The purchases and withdrawals were related to reports made by legitimate account holders of bank accounts from several financial institutions.
Two persons returned to the store to follow up on purchases made, which included a whirlpool refrigerator costing $15,809.
They were both granted bail in the sum of $25,000 with a surety and are expected to appear before a Magistrate at the Chaguanas Magistrate’s Court on April 1st, 2021.