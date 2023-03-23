A Sangre Grande couple was charged after they allegedly presented a receipt for the purchase of a house, which the landlord denied signing.
Kareem Johnson, 36, and Lily Sutton, 26, were placed on $150,000 bail by a justice of a peace, after being jointly charged with uttering of a forged valuable security.
The two, of North Eastern Settlement, are expected to appear virtually before a Sangre Grande magistrate on April 4.
A female victim reported to the police that in April 2021, she entered into a rental agreement with two people for a house situated in Sangre Grande. She alleged that they paid the rent for the months of April 2021 to July 2021 and thereafter stopped and attempts to obtain the outstanding rent proved futile.
The victim obtained a notice from the Sangre Grande Court to have the two people vacate the premises for the non-payment of arrears of rent. The services of a bailiff were engaged. The bailiff went to the location to serve and evict the tenants but it is alleged that they presented a receipt dated September 9, 2022, in the sum of $120,000 in their names and told the bailiff that they had purchased the house from the victim and the receipt was proof of purchase.
The victim was shown the receipt, which also bore a signature purporting to be hers. She denied selling the house or ever signing the receipt. A report was made to the Fraud Squad, East Office, and two suspects were arrested by officers of the Eastern Division Task Force on March 15.
The investigation was supervised by Snr Supt Arlet Groome, Supt Reuben, ASPs Lutchman and Samuel and Sgt Bassarath. Johnson and Sutton, were charged by constable Campbell of the Fraud Squad.