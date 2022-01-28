A couple has been charged after allegedly withdrawing over $67,000 from an automatic banking machine.
Vishnu Banana, 30 and Amelia Banan, 23 of Pascal Road, Piparo appeared before a justice of the peace on Wednesday charged with the fraudulent use of an ABM card.
Vishnu allegedly used the card 34 times to withdraw a total of 62,800 while it is alleged Amelia used the card twice to withdraw $5,000.
Vishnu was granted $75,000 bail while Amelia was placed on $50,000 bail. The two are expected to appear virtually before a magistrate on February 22.
The joint holders of the bank account reported to the police that they discovered a discrepancy when they checked the balance on their account. After receiving information from their bank, it was discovered that during the period October 31 2019 and January 10 2020, a quantity of cash was allegedly withdrawn from the account by use of an ABM card.
The holders of the account claim they did not conduct such transactions, nor did they authorize anyone to do such.
Cpl Kissoonsingh of the Southern Division Fraud Squad conducted investigations into the matter. The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Arlet Groome, Supt Rueben and supervised by Insp Bachoo, Sgt Seepersad and included Cpl Mohammed and PC Jemmet of the Fraud Squad - South Office.