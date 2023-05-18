A couple appeared before a Point Fortin magistrate charged with forgery in relation to a Commissioner of State Lands letter.
They were placed on $75,000 bail.
Rashmeer Mohammed, 42, of Egypt Avenue, Point Fortin, was charged with possession of a forged document. His common-law wife, Shante Balkaran, 39, of the same address, was charged with possession of a forged document and uttering a forged document. They appeared before a Point Fortin magistrate on Wednesday. As a condition of bail, they are to report to the Point Fortin police station once a week.
It is alleged that between March 1 to March 31, 2022, two suspects presented a Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Agriculture Land and Fisheries, Land Management Division, Commissioner of State Lands letter dated November 18 2021, to the Point Fortin Borough Corporation. It allegedly indicated that permission had been granted by the Commissioner of State Lands for the occupation of State lands at Egypt Avenue, Point Fortin. The letter was allegedly forged.
A report was made to the police and enquiries were done between August 2022 and May 2023, by officers of the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB) led by acting ASP Bryon Daniel. It was assisted by Insp Mc Millan-Mohammed, Sgt Codrington, Cpls Ramkumar and Pitt and constables Edwards, Subran, Billy, Loney-Phillip, George-Thomas and Sinnette.
The investigations resulted in two suspects being arrested and charged with the offences by Cpl Pitt of ACIB. Investigations were supervised by Snr Supt Andy Teewarie and Supt Darin Lewis.