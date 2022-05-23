Bail has been granted to a couple charged with fraud.
Self-employed Nikita Keisha Mungal, 36 and Damian Ramdath, 39 a self-employed truck driver both of Freeport, Chaguanas, were jointly charged with obtaining $26,000 by false pretences.
The charge stemmed from a report that between May and June 2016, cash was paid to a woman and a man as down payment towards the purchase of a parcel of land located in Exchange, Couva. The alleged victim claimed he was led to believe that the sellers of the land were the owners.
In the second incident, a report was made to the police that a woman was paid $5,000 as down payment for the sale of a Toyota Axio valued $125,000. The police was told that, upon delivery of the vehicle, the balance of the money had to be paid, however, the woman allegedly failed to deliver the car and attempts to be refunded were unsuccessful.
The two were charged by constable Ramkissoon of the Fraud Squad. Mungal was placed on $50,000 bail while Ramdath was granted $80,000 bail by a justice of the peace.
Mungal is scheduled to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on May 31 while she and Ramdath will appear on June 17 to face the joint charge.