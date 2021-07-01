Princes Town resident, Glencora Sadaphal, was among the hundreds of small business owners to close their doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sadaphal is the owner of Tastee & Flavours, a breakfast and lunch food outlet. Her husband, Carl Sadaphal, was laid off from his job almost two years ago.
But despite the family’s hardships, Glencora Sadaphal found a way to give back to her daughter’s primary school.
Sadaphal delivered 200 masks and shields to the Jordan Hill Presbyterian School yesterday, to be distributed to pupils writing the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination today.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Sadaphal said it was her way of saying thank you to the school for nurturing her daughter, Carissa. Her younger son, Cristiano, is also a pupil at the school.
“My daughter attended the school and last year she wrote SEA. She passed for Naparima Girls and I was very pleased with all teachers at the school. They are all very dedicated and give their best to their students. This is my little way of giving back,” she said.
Sadaphal, a mother of two, said she came up with the idea of masks and reached out to the school principal, Elias Jagessar.
“I always wanted to do something and because of Covid-19 schools were closed. So I came up with this idea to give masks and went to the principal. He was very welcoming and agreed. He said the masks will be distributed to children as they come in for the exams tomorrow,” she said.
The masks were purchased at a discounted price at CALM5 CAD Imports.
Sadaphal said, “Although this is a trying time, I believe if you give with a pure heart you will receive blessings. This is my little way of saying thank you.”