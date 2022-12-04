“BAFFLING” was how police described a double murder that took place in Chaguanas sometime between Saturday night and yesterday morning.
One of the victims, a woman, was found dead in the front passenger seat of a car while her male companion was found in the trunk of the vehicle.
Both of them were shot dead.
Their deaths along with that of 20-year-old Nicholas “Chucky” Batson in Tacarigua on Saturday night has taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 560.
Investigators said they were contacted yesterday morning by an anonymous member of the public who informed them of a woman’s body being seen in a car at Factory Road, Chaguanas.
Upon their arrival there, police said they discovered the body of Anita Jagdeo slumped in the front passenger seat of a white Nissan AD wagon.
She was shot to the head.
While carrying out their enquiries, officers said they saw the body of Randy Ramdass in the trunk of the car. He too had been shot to death.
A quantity of packaged marijuana was found in the vehicle.
Investigators said neither of the victim were known to be involved in criminal activities.
“We are not sure what happened there because we do not know of them being involved in any criminal activities, so I can’t say for sure what was the motive. They found some drugs in the car though so, I don’t know, maybe it was some type of drug transaction gone wrong. The homicide office will have to do further enquiries to find out what was the actual motive,” said a police source.