Roads in parts of South and Northeast Trinidad are dangerous and pose risk to lives and, as such, National Petroleum (NP) has decided to not supply fuel to several stations.

The company is, however, working on a plan to address the situation.

In response to questions from the Sunday Express yesterday via telephone, NP chief executive officer (CEO) John Gormandy said he cannot put workers’ lives at risk, as health, safety and environment (HSE) officers have deemed the roads to be dangerous for supply trucks to traverse.