A couple was shot dead and a 12-year-old girl was injured when gunmen entered their home in Claxton Bay, and began firing.
The deceased were identified as Asha George, 30, and Devon Drayton, 35.
Shortly after midnight a 14-year-old girl ran to a neighbour’s house and contacted the police.
The child told police that she was lying on a mattress along with three other family members when she heard knocking on the door and then observed two people entering the room.
She escaped the house and sought refuge at a neighbour’s house.
She then heard several gunshots coming from the house and contacted the E-999.
Cpl Sarran and PC Cummings arrived and observed the door locked.
PC Cummings pulled open the door and the 12-year-old girl standing in front of the doorway with a wound to the forehead.
The officers placed her into a police vehicle and took her to seek medical attention at the Couva District Health Facility.
The deceased couple was found on a mattress in the house.
The shooting is believed to be connected to a long standing vendetta in which the woman, a mother of two, was the target.