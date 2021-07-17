A Rio Claro man and his girlfriend were killed in a vehicular collision on Saturday.
Andre Ross, 22,of Mafeking Village, and Reane Nayan, 22, of Barrackpore, were killed almost instantly.
Both were graduates of the University of the West Indies.
The driver of the other vehicle, a Nissan Fortuner, and his passenger were injured in the crash.
The driver was identified as Hansraj Rajkumar, 69, of Couva, and passenger Diana Nagessar, 56, of Barrackpore.
They were said to be hospitalised in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.
A police report said that at around 10.30 a.m., Rajkumar was proceeding east along the M2 Ring Road when the Honda Civic driven by Ross headed in the opposite direction lost control in the vicinity of the NGC site and collided with Rajkumar’s vehicle.
Sgt Nandlal and officers of the San Fernando Traffic and Police Station, and officers of the Mon Repos Fire Station responded.
Sgt Nandlal is continuing investigations.