A Chaguanas couple was gunned down in Curepe on Friday night.

Kevin Phillip, 48, and Calisha Hazel Edgar, 38, a courier TT Post, both of Huggins Street, St Thomas Village, were shot multiple times as they sat in a vehicle.

Police said that at around 9.15 p.m. Phillip and Edgar were seated in a red Toyota Rav 4 parked at Southern Main Road opposite Clifford Street when a green coloured SUV pulled alongside them.

The occupants of the second vehicle opened fire and Phillip and Edgar were struck multiple times.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police retrieved ten spent 5.56 spent shells from the scene.

