A couple was shot dead and a 12-year-old girl was injured when gunmen entered their home in Claxton Bay and opened fire on Wednesday night.
The deceased are Asha Angelica George, 30, and Devon Drayton, 35.
A 14-year-old girl escaped before the gunmen started shooting, ran to a neighbour’s house and contacted the police.
The child told police she was lying on a mattress with three other family members, when she heard knocking on the door and observed two people entering the room. She ran out of the house and sought refuge at the neighbour’s home.
She then heard several gunshots coming from the house and contacted E-999.
Cpl Sarran and PC Cummings arrived and observed the door locked. PC Cummings pulled open the door and found a 12-year-old girl standing in front of the doorway with a wound to her forehead, and her hands covered in blood. The officers placed her in a police vehicle and took her to seek medical attention at the Couva District Health Facility.
George and Drayton were found on a mattress in the house. The shooting is believed to be connected to a long-standing vendetta in which the woman, a mother of two, was the target. George was the daughter of former SRP Eric George, who gained both fame and notoriety for what was said to be his one-man fight against drug use and trafficking in his village.
In March 1999, George shot and killed his wife, Tara George, before taking his own life. The children in the house were her daughters.
They have been taken in by relatives, and police and school officials are involved in their care.
The killings happened at Hilltop Drive, Springvale, Claxton Bay, in one of the small houses built on a ridge overlooking the northbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway. The area is a known crime hotspot.
Not far from the crime scene a month ago, Daniel Eversley, also known as “Ghost”, was at a car wash when he was killed.