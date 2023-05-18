A crash in Tobago has killed two people.
Dead are fire fighter Christian Adams and his wife Theresa.
There were parents to one child.
"He loved her so much" a friend of the couple commented on social media.
The accident happened along the Claude Noel Highway near Rockly Vale on Thursday.
The couple was in a vehicle that was involved in a three-vehicle crash.
A dump truck carried a load of sand struck two passenger vehicles and overturned.
One of the vehicles, in which the couple were occupants, was almost buried under the sand near the site of the Botanical Gardens.
Relatives wailed during the effort to get to the couple trapped in the buried car.
A excavator was called to the scene to help, but this dislodged the truck which tumbled down a precipice.