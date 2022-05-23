A couple in South Trinidad is mourning the death of their child, who was found unresponsive in her crib on Saturday morning.
Samantha Sinanan, 23, the mother of nine-month-old Sariah, described what occurred when she discovered her daughter not moving.
“The last time she woke up was at 3 a.m. and then we went to sleep, and I don’t know what happened after that. I went to take her up at 8 a.m. to prepare a bottle for her and found her hands stiff and her body cold. That’s when I realised it was over,” she said
Sinanan told reporters who came to her Fyzabad house that her daughter was sleeping on her stomach. She believes her daughter choked on her milk and died.
A bassinet and stroller, as well as other baby items, were set aside on the couple’s porch.
The grieving mother said that her husband was the one who originally discovered her.
“He was puzzled that the baby had not yet awakened and told me to go check on her.”
The Fyzabad mother said that her baby was cold and not moving. She said her daughter had never had any issues with eating or had any negative responses to the formula.
Sariah was Sinanan’s second child, the couple suffering back-to-back heartbreak after losing their first child in delivery two years before.
“With my first child, there were no complications, I only had a yeast infection. Doctors prescribed antibiotics to me early in the pregnancy. I’m not sure what happened to him, but he died. I was nine months’ pregnant at the time.”
Sinanan expressed her joy at becoming a mother and had already chosen the name Kaylum for her baby.
With the latest tragedy, Sinanan and her family have found it quite tough.
“This was completely unexpected. My child was quite healthy and strong. She was healthy and had no allergies,” she said.
According to Sinanan, an