WHAT was supposed to be an evening of celebration turned into a gruelling experience for a young Penal couple who got lost using Google Maps on their way to Guayaguayare.
The drive, which began at midday on Saturday, should have taken no more than 90 minutes according to the app, but the journey took them past nightfall, with them having to leave behind their vehicle that was stuck on a mud bank and walk to civilisation for more than twice that time.
The experience extended until Monday when, with the assistance of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team and a tractor, the vehicle was retrieved from the Guayaguayare forest.
The Express yesterday spoke with the man behind the steering wheel who did not wish to be identified after unkind criticisms surfaced on social media.
“It was only through the mercy of God that we came through unscathed. Everyone is shocked that we are here unharmed to tell this story, but it is nothing short of a miracle of God,” he said.
On Saturday, he and his wife dressed in formal clothing and got into their Hyundai Tucson SUV to head to a wedding in Guayaguayare.
In the Google Maps app on his phone, he logged in his destination, and the app displayed a route via Saunders Trace, Moruga, with a distance of 54.5 kilometres to be covered in one hour and 35 minutes.
It was not a route he had travelled before, but this route would have meant that they would have reached the wedding with time to spare, and they set off on the road, he told the Express.
Arduous journey
The weather was sunny and road conditions were dry, and all was well until the leg of the journey into Saunders Trace which, unknown to them, would easily lead into the thick, forested terrain of the Catshill and Guayaguayare forests.
He said they drove for 19 kilometres over two hours through the forested terrain, and although the road was dilapidated, it was passable in his sports utility vehicle.
At this point, they were forced to stop because Google Maps did not factor in the overgrown bushes they were not able to see past, the narrow, dilapidated roads nor that they had arrived on the edge of an old guard booth and gate which led to a road previously maintained and used by employees of the defunct Petrotrin oil company, which is now blocked by an empty tank.
“After all that arduous journey, I could not get past the bushes and the tank. The map did not show us that. I had to turn around the vehicle. Driving out of there, that is when the vehicle got stuck in mud. My wife got into the driver’s seat and I tried to chuck the tyres to get them out, but the tyres kept spinning and not going anywhere.
“We had no choice but to get out and start to walk. By this time, it was about 4.30 p.m. I gave my wife a pair of steel-tip rubber boots and I was bare feet. She tied her dress at the ends until it was knee-height. Then we started to walk,” he said.
“It was as if survival mode had kicked in. We were in this together and we had to get out of it together. We tried to work as a team. As she wore the boots, she walked ahead, and I followed behind. As the darkness started to fall, we heard the sounds of the forest and it was scary.
“Everyone has asked us if we encountered snakes or any kinds of creatures, or trap gun or anything. But nothing came into our path. That is nothing short of a miracle and I know this is the power, mercy and grace of God guiding our way,” he said.
Kind people
He said they walked until approximately 7 p.m. when his wife spotted a light coming from a guard booth of the Touchstone Exploration (Trinidad) Company.
The employees were shocked at the sight of the couple emerging from the forest, and assisted them with water and place to rest.
“They were in shock that we were able to come through the forest without encountering a snake or any other thing, even to reach the Petrotrin gate with my vehicle, is not supposed to happen. Everyone is still in shock that we reached that far and my vehicle is still functioning like normal,” he said.
He said together with the company employees, they drove for about an hour to where the vehicle was stuck in the mud, and tried to retrieve it without success.
They returned to the company office and were taken to employees’ accommodation where they were given sustenance and washroom facilities.
“We were covered in mud and my clothes had burst. They took us to their accommodations in Rio Claro and they were extremely kind to us. Eventually, I made a phone call to my brother and the rest is history,” he said.
He advised that when people are going to unfamiliar destinations that they should ask residents for directions.
“Be careful with maps. Ask people in the area to give you a route, use landmarks and ask people for help along the way. If you are uncertain of your route, turn around. I would use Google Maps again, but together with the directions given by people who are at the location I am headed.
“I also believe that there should be better signage on our nation’s roads to indicate if previously used roads are now closed,” he said.