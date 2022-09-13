Court awards coast guard officer $130,000

A Coast Guard officer who took legal action against the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG), over the failure to promote him due to a drug test it wanted to administer, has won his case.
Jessel Thomas, who has since retired, was awarded $100,000 as compensatory damages by Justice Margaret Mohammed in the matter he brought against the TTCG’s Commanding Officer and the Attorney General.
Mohammed also found that an award for vindicatory damages was necessary “to demonstrate the court’s total disgust with the conduct of very senior officers of the State, including the Commanding Officer of the TTCG”.
She said what was particularly disturbing was that officers operated as though they were a law onto themselves, with a total disregard to the constitutional rights of the claimant.
“It is also necessary to send a signal to members of the military that such conduct will not be condoned and I remain hopeful that this will deter similar breaches in the future,” Mohammed said.
Thomas was represented by attorney Petronilla Basdeo, instructed by attorney Genevieve Thompson.
Thomas, who enlisted in the TTCG in 1994, advanced to the rank of petty officer in 2009. He applied to be promoted to the rank of chief petty officer (CPO) and in 2012, was placed on the advancement roster for promotion with effect from January 2013. However, between 2013 to 2015 he was bypassed for advancement on several occasions, by lower-placed officers.
In June 2013, Thomas was the lone senior officer instructed to participate in a drug-testing exercise, without warning and with there being no ongoing criminal investigation or offence.
He was threatened by a Lieutenant Commander to be charged with non-compliance if he refused.
Thomas participated, so as not to jeopardise his promotion to CPO. The test returned negative but he was told it would have to be redone. No explanation was then given but the TTCG alleged that he cheated on his drug test.
Non-compliance
Thomas was ordered to report to Staubles Bay in Chaguaramas and, when he arrived, he was requested to subject himself to a blood test. He refused. He was instructed to remain at the senior’s mess and was kept there for three days, without personal items or being allowed visitors.
During a meeting on the issue of his non-advancement, he was instructed to do another drug test as a pre-requisite for his promotion. Thomas complied and was taken to the relevant area where he told the doctor that he had been instructed to report for drug testing despite there being no investigation of any charge against him and his presence there was not voluntary.
As a result, the doctor refused to conduct the drug test and he was allowed to leave.
Thomas was later charged with failing to comply with a commanding officer’s instructions. He was thereafter ordered to face a tribunal and, due to the charges, he was again bypassed for advancement.
Thomas sought to undergo a two-year electrical installation course but his request was refused because of the pending charge. He later pursued his Masters in Business Administration at his own expense.
In defence statements, the TTCG maintained that it was a random drug-testing exercise, in June 2013, of the entire base which everyone was subjected to and Thomas was not targeted. It was added that medical officers attached to the TTCG had the authority to subject any member of its staff to a drug test by virtue of the Coast Guard Standing Orders and non-compliance was an offence.
The defendants’ position was that the charges proffered against the claimant were warranted and not malicious or baseless and that the tribunal was properly constituted.
However, the judge found that Thomas’s right to protection of the law was infringed, including that he was subjected to the drug test without any proper legal basis and the TTCG acted unreasonably by ordering him to subject himself to a blood test after he had already obtained a negative result on the earlier June 2013 drug test.
It was also found that the procedure adopted by the Coast Guard with respect to the charges at the disciplinary tribunal was flawed and in breach of natural justice principles.
Mohammed found that there was an element of bad faith as the claimant was bypassed for promotion on three occasions, from 2013 to 2014, without any reason to account for this treatment, and in December 2015 because of charges which were based on an illegal order.
The judge declared that the refusal and/or failure to promote and/or appoint Thomas to the rank of CPO since January 2013 was unconstitutional, illegal and in breach of the Constitution; that the defendant’s action or conduct was ultra vires in instructing Thomas to subject himself to a drug test procedure without there being any charge against him; and that the subsequent charges laid against him for his alleged non-compliance with instructions were unconstitutional, illegal and unfair.
It was also declared that Thomas’ right under the Constitution was infringed by the defendant’s arbitrary and unlawful request for him alone to take a drug test as a pre-requisite for his promotion and by the unlawful conduct of a tribunal to hear and determine charges preferred against him.
Mohammed ordered the defendants to pay Thomas $100,000 as compensatory damages, $30,000 vindicatory damages and his costs.