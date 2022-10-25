Jwala Rambarran

Former Central Bank Governor Jwala Rambarran will receive a multi-million dollar payout from the State for wrongful dismissal.
 
The High Court on Tuesday awarded $7.5 million to Rambarran who was dismissed  as Central Bank Governor on December 24, 2015 under the People's National Movement (PNM) Government and on the advice of Finance Minister Colm Imbert. 
 
In June this year Justice Devindra Rampersad ruled that Rambarran’s termination was “seriously flawed" and that his constitutional rights to protection of the law and to a fair hearing, in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice, were breached and that the decision was illegal, null and void. 
 
Rambarran was previously awarded the sum of $175,000 for vindicatory damages. Interest will run at 2.5% from January 2019.
 
Justice Rampersad ordered that the Central Bank tabulate Rambarran’s lost earnings, inclusive of income tax and statutory deductions had he not been dismissed.
 
The order with respect to the payout was made on Tuesday. 
 
The Express understands that this is the highest award of damages for the breach of an individual’s constitutional rights in legal history. 
 
Rambarran was dismissed after fallout out with the Government over the public disclosure of the allocation of foreign exchange by the Central Bank. 
 
Rambarran said he was acting within his rights as Governor. 
 
He was represented by former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan SC, Jayanti Lutchmedial, Kent Samlal instructed by Vishal Siewsaran of Freedom Law Chambers. The state was represented by Russel Martineau SC, Jason Mottoo instructed by Romney Thomas of Hobsons law firm.
 
The payout will be a huge bill as Rambarran's legal fees as well as monies paid by the State for their external counsel will also be footed by taxpayers separately from the $7.5 million award. 

