A FORMER civilian driver with the Prison Service, who claimed he was transferred to Carrera Island Prison “out of malice” from Golden Grove Prison after he refused to give a coconut to a senior officer, has had his claim dismissed at the High Court.
Justice Ricky Rahim struck out the claim yesterday, saying that the driver, Dexter McDonald, had failed to convince the court on a balance of probabilities that his transfer was directly related to him refusing to offer the coconut to acting Deputy Commissioner Shamshudeen Mohammed.
In delivering his ruling, Justice Rahim rejected all grounds raised by McDonald in his constitutional claim.
Back in 1996, McDonald was appointed by the Public Service Commission (PSC) as a driver with the Prison Service.
Based on the claim, in April 2020, he brought some coconuts to his place of work and gave one to one of the officers on duty.
At the time, Mohammed was in both of their presence.
McDonald’s claim went on to add that after he gave one of the coconuts to the officer, Mohammed enquired of McDonald from where he had acquired it.
In response, McDonald stated he had picked it from a tree at his (McDonald’s) home and he would not be giving Mohammed one “even if he asked”.
McDonald stated that after making this utterance, Mohammed made a remark, suggesting that he would be transferred to Carrera Prison.
He claimed that Mohammed said: “I thought you were brilliant, I will see how smart you are while you are romancing the stone.”
Later that month, McDonald was transferred to Carrera to be on stand-by to drive an ambulance in the event that a prison officer or inmate required medical treatment.
In his claim, McDonald said this was done out of malice since there was no need for a driver at Carrera Island Prison. McDonald said he held the post for two months before retiring at the age of 50.
In defence of the lawsuit, Mohammed did not deny having a conversation with McDonald on the day but claimed he made no threats and instead advised McDonald of a vacancy at Carrera.
Mohammed also claimed he was tasked with the responsibility of filling the temporary vacancy, introduced specifically because of the Covid-19 pandemic by then-acting prisons commissioner Dennis Pulchan, who testified on his behalf.
In his evidence, Mohammed said he was simply following the instructions of the acting Prisons Commissioner at the time to transfer McDonald, and that McDonald’s refusal to offer him a coconut had no role to play in the said transfer.
In the judgment, Justice Rahim found that Pulchan was permitted by law to delegate his power to re-assign public officers under his purview to senior officers.
He also ruled that the decision to transfer McDonald was not unlawful despite him not receiving a lengthy notice period.
“Further, the explanation provided by the Commissioner of Prisons appears to support the contention that the services of the claimant were required as a matter of exigencies of the service so that those circumstances would not have permitted proper notice in writing,” Justice Rahim said
He stated that McDonald failed to prove the transfer was based on the conversation over the coconut based on his analysis of both parties’ testimony.
“What remains may be suspicions that it was in fact the cause, but these must remain suspicions only as the evidence has not ascended into the realm of proof on a balance of probabilities,” the judge added.
He also ruled that the transfer was not a penalty as there was a legitimate vacancy.
In addition to dismissing the claim, the judge also ordered McDonald to pay 50 per cent of the legal cost incurred by Mohammed in defending the claim.