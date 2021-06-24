Very few people would have gone to the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court and not have a conversation with Terry Gooding.
He was the “go to” person at the courthouse and could have answered every and any query from the confused newcomer to those who regularly made their way to the building.
Gooding, 76 died on Sunday night at his Mon Repos home, losing his battle with cancer.
He was known by judges, magistrates, lawyers, court staff, security officers stationed at the courthouse, members of the media and defendants.
With his diary always in hand, Gooding had several numbers in this book and, without a directory, could easily flip to the page with the information he needed. He a deep knowledge of the court system and would also referred people to different attorneys.
Samuel Gooding, 18 and the youngest of his three children, told the Express that he had been taking calls on his father’s cellular phone “one after the next” yesterday.
He remembered Gooding as a person who used to make jokes with everyone “but at the same time he was a serious person.” He said his father spent most of his days at the court and even when he was ill he spoke of the place. “There was a time he now came out of the hospital and went by the court and we had to say, daddy you sick, stay home, you can’t go in the court,“ the teenager said with a laugh.
Gooding was also a pan lover and was known as one of the best on the guiro commonly called the scratcher.
Senior southern attorney Subhas Panday remembered Gooding as “an institution at San Fernando”. He said Gooding had been at the court since the 1960s as he worked with several attorneys before freelancing. Panday was then a clerk at the magistrates’ court.
Panday said Gooding over the decades, was always ever-ready to assist.
He added that even through his illness, Gooding was positive saying he will get better. “He never wanted do give up on life,” Panday said.
Several took to social media as they remembered Gooding as always being at the court and for his expertise on the court system.