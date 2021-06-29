AMPLIA Communications Ltd has been ordered by the High Court to reconnect the Internet service of a Penal family who claimed the payment of their bills was up-to-date but the service was stopped.
One member of the family is currently preparing to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination on Thursday, but is now unable to attend online classes because of the “baseless and wrongful disconnection”, they stated.
The application for interim injunctive relief was filed by attorneys for Roopnarine Jaggernath on June 4. He claimed that since May 21, the service was disconnected and, to date, he has not been informed when it would be reconnected.
In the end, Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell granted the interim injunction earlier this month, ordering the company to facilitate the reconnection until the substantive matter was heard and determined.
The history of the dispute dates back to September of last year when Jaggernath said his daughter-in-law, Seema Jaggernath, whom he said was his “duly authorised agent”, received a phone call from the company informing her the account was $4,406.23 in arrears.
Based on the phone call, she forwarded a series of receipts to the company to prove all payments had been made.
The company said it would launch an investigation into the matter.
Two months later, an agent from the company contacted the woman and informed her that $1,300 was overpaid to her father-in-law’s previous b-mobile Internet account prior to it being switched to Amplia.
This amount, the agent said, will be credited to the current account.
Therefore, Jaggernath was owing $3,106.
Again, the woman informed the company’s agent that all bills were up-to-date and forwarded another set of receipts.
However, she was told the account needed to be investigated further.
But on May 21, the service was disconnected. Upon again contacting the company, the woman was informed the arrears needed to be cleared before the service could be restored.
She was further informed that a supervisor at the company had advised that if she was unable to make the full payment, she could either pay $1,500, which represented 50 per cent of what was being owed, or $2,464 which represented 75 per cent, and service would be restored within one hour of payment.
A payment of $2,000 was made but up to the date of the matter being filed, service had not been restored, the court document stated.