A COURT has ordered a Laventille man to hold up an “I will not litter” sign after he pleaded guilty to the offence before a magistrate.
The accused, Jason Williams, 45, of Picton Road, Laventille, appeared before Port of Spain Magistrate Indar Jagroo on Tuesday after being arrested the day before and charged with littering, disorderly behaviour, obscene language, making threats to a police officer, and failing to give his fingerprints.
The court heard that around 5.30 p.m. on Monday, PC Diaz, of the Port of Spain Municipal Police, was on patrol along Independence Square, near Club Princess Casino, when he saw the suspect drinking a bottle of water.
The officer then observed the man throwing the bottle to the pavement, causing the remainder of its contents to splatter.
PC Diaz approached the man, told him about what he saw, following which he and other officers attempted to arrest him to take him to City Police Headquarters at City Hall.
On their way, the man allegedly threatened the officers and cursed them.
PC Diaz cautioned the man and informed him of the offence of using obscene language in a public place for which he can be charged.
However, the man continued to use obscene language.
Upon arriving at City Police Headquarters, the man allegedly cursed the officers even more while resisting attempts to have his fingerprints taken.
During his court appearance, Williams pleaded guilty to littering, but denied the other offences.
After being ordered to hold the “I will not litter sign” in front of City Police Headquarters, he was granted $50,000 bail for the other offences against him.
He was ordered to reappear in court on March 31.