CAL

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has obtained an injunction from the Court instructing pilots to immediately return to work and refrain from calling in sick.

Attorneys representing CAL filed an emergency injunction on August 20, under the Industrial Relations Act, in the Industrial Court, which was granted on Monday at around 1.30 a.m.

Industrial Court judges Melvin Daniel, Albert Aberdeen and Bindimattie Mahabir presided over the matter in an emergency session.

CAL’s attorneys Derek Ali, Vanessa Gopaul and Marcelle Ferdinand filed the application for injunctive relief supported by an affidavit of Roger Berkely.

The Court determined that the matter was serious and warranted urgent intervention.

The following are excerpts of the Court’s Order:

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED-

1. THAT an Interim Order of an Ex-Parte Injunction is hereby granted

2. THAT Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association, Party No. 2, otherwise known as TTALPA…whether by its President, Vice President, General Secretary or Secretary, Treasurer, Trustees, Executive Members, Officers, servants and/or agents and/or its members and/or members of the bargaining unit for which it is certified as the recognised majority union and who are employed by Caribbean Airlines Limited or any of them are hereby restrained from taking and/or continuing to take and/or participating howsoever in industrial action within the meaning of the Industrial Relations Act…including calling is sick en masse.

3. That TTALPA, its President, Vice President, General Secretary or Secretary, Treasurer, Trustees, Executive Members, Officers, servants and/or agents and/or its members and/or members of the bargaining unit for which it is certified as the recognised majority union and who are employed by Caribbean Airlines Limited and who are engaged in industrial action are hereby enjoined from taking and/or continuing to take and/or participating however in such industrial action within the meaning of the Act including calling in sick en masse.

There was local and international chaos involving CAL passengers who discovered suddenly on Sunday morning that their flights were being delayed or cancelled without clear reason.

It a series of press releases, CAL described the problem as originating from “cockpit crew constraints” after many pilots called in sick three hours before they were supposed to command their aircraft between Trinidad and Tobago, and between Trinidad and Guyana, several islands and North America.

The airline pilots association, in a statement on Sunday, denied that it had taken strike action, stating that its was barred from taking such industrial action since it was an essential service.

The association said that “its members continue to fly with their safety and best interest at heart”.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Shrine rises again

Shrine rises again

THE Historic Shrine of Our Lady of Montserrat will open its doors tomorrow having completed major restoration in just nine months.

The Roman Catholic Church, located in the quiet village of Tortuga, Central Trinidad, is set to mark a significant milestone with its rededication ceremony, following an extensive restoration project which began in October 2022, The Shrine Committee of Our Lady of Montserrat said in a news release on Saturday.

Girl electrocuted

Girl electrocuted

A teenager was electrocuted at her Point Fortin home on Saturday night.

An illegal electrical connection is believed to be the cause.

Kaya Archibald, 18, was found unresponsive around 11 p.m. by a relative at the house at Eastern Avenue Extension, Techier. She was rushed to the Point Fortin Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Recommended for you