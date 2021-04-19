THE High Court has ordered the immediate release of a Woman Police Constable (WPC) who was detained last Wednesday by officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) in connection with the deaths of Joel Balcon and Andrew Morris while in police custody.
The order was made around 10.15 a.m., on Monday by Justice Jacqueline Wilson during the hearing of a writ of habeas corpus filed on her behalf.
At the time of the order, WPC Laura Gadar, who is currently attached to the Special Operations Team (SORT), had been in custody for more than 120 hours at various police stations without any charges being laid.
She is represented by attorneys Gerald Ramdeen, Umesh Maharaj, Dayadai Harripaul and Darren Mitchell.
This morning, investigating officers were called upon by the court to justify her continued detention without charge before the judge ordered her release.
Gadar and head of SORT Insp Mark Hernandez were taken into custody the on the same day for questioning into the deaths of the two men in early February.
Up to 11 a.m., Hernandez remained in custody at the Pinto Road Police Station.
A habeas corpus on his behalf is expected to be heard before Justice Betsy Ann Lambert-Peterson at 3 p.m.
Over the course of the weekend, investigating officers consulted with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice on the possible laying of criminal charges.
He too has not been charged.
Balcon and Morris both died at hospital days after being taken into custody by police in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 23-year-old court clerk Andrea Bharatt.
She was kidnapped on the evening of January 29, after leaving her work place at the Arima Magistrates’ Court.
The following day, Balcon and Morris were detained.
Two days later, Morris died at hospital and Balcon eight days later.
Autopsies concluded they both died of blunt force trauma.
One man, Negus George has since been charged with Bharatt’s murder.