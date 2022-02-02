A woman has been placed on a seven hour curfew as a condition of her bail after she was charged with assault with intent to rob.
Negel Maynard who was granted $200,000 bail, is also to report to the St Joseph police station each week.
Her co-accused Tristan Springer was denied bail.
The two appeared virtually on Tuesday before Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Darmanie charged with the January 27 offence at Freeport.
The matter was adjourned to March 1.
Across in Princes Town, Kevin Nickie was due to appear virtually on Wednesday before a magistrate, charged with robbery with violence.
Nickie, 42, a labourer from Indian Walk, Moruga, was charged following a January 11 incident in Barrackpore.
Also, investigations are continuing after a 25-year-old Laventille man was arrested in Port of Spain on Tuesday following the alleged theft of a cellular phone.
Officers of the Central Police Station were on mobile patrol along George Street when they were approached by a woman who indicated that a man had allegedly grabbed her cell phone from her while she was standing at the corner of George Street and Independence Square. The man was arrested and the phone was allegedly recovered after he was searched