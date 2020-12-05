THE High Court has rejected the offer of a Tobago man to pay a friend $5,000 as compensation for chopping him in an altercation eight years ago.
That fight took place on the night of May 13, 2012, in Pembroke, Tobago, after the victim accused his attacker of knowing, but not informing him, that his wife was being unfaithful.
Before the court is 41-year-old Anroy Manswell, who has since pleaded guilty to chopping his friend Roger Smart, and has offered to pay compensation in an attempt to escape being sent to prison.
When the matter was called virtually before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas on Thursday, the judge said based on photographs he had seen of the injuries to one of Smart’s hands, he did not believe $5,000 was sufficient compensation.
Instead, the judge said he was of the view that Manswell should be made to pay $10,000 for the injury he inflicted.
“Based on the photographs, the court conveyed the impression that the injuries were moderate to severe,” said the judge.
Fine instead of prison time
However, Justice St Clair-Douglas did not immediately impose the fine, but instead adjourned the proceedings until January 14, giving Manswell the opportunity to pay the initial $5,000.
On that day, the court will set another date by which he is to pay the additional $5,000.
When the matter was previously called in November, criminal defence attorney Delicia Helwig-Robertson said sending Manswel to prison would serve no useful purpose.
She pointed out he had a previously clean criminal record and was remorseful for committing the act.
The attorney also said he did not waste the court’s time since he pleaded guilty at the earliest possible stage.
State prosecutor Giselle Ferguson-Heller said she too believed Manswell should not be given a custodial sentence, but also found $5,000 was insufficient compensation.
The State’s case was that on the night in question, Smart was outside a shop sipping wine when Manswell approached and asked for a cigarette.
Smart, Furguson-Heller said, gave him one after which Manswell left to go home, but returned soon after with a cutlass and attacked Smart.
During the struggle, both men ended up inside the shop where Smart fell to the ground.
As he attempted to escape his attacker, Ferguson-Heller said Smart’s left hand slid over the blade, resulting in him sustaining severe injuries to four of his fingers.
Manswell again tried to chop Smart, but Manswell’s mother, who had been called to assist, subdued her son by beating him and then helped Smart to bandage his fingers.
The police were called and Manswell admitted to chopping Smart. But while Manswell accepted he was in fact guilty of the offence, he denied this was how the incident had transpired.
‘Exchange of words gone wrong’
Helwig-Robertson said her client’s attack on Smart was not premeditated, but was instead “an exchange of words that went wrong”.
She said on the night in question, Manswell was on his way to a shop in the area when Smart, who was nearby, accused Manswell of knowing what was taking place, but not telling him “that his wife was giving him horn”.
Helwig-Robertson said at the time Smart was drunk from consuming wine he had earlier purchased from the shop, and prior to accusing Manswell, Smart was heard arguing with his wife on the phone.
She said after being accused, Manswell walked away and proceeded to his home, but was pursued by Smart who threw the wine bottle at him.
It was at that point, she said, Manswell took a cutlass from his veranda “and let him have it”.
She said in spite of what had transpired, the two men have since rekindled their friendship.