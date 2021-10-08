BEFORE the end of this year, the Appeal Court is expected to deliver its ruling on whether those accused of murder should be granted the opportunity to make an application before the court in an attempt to secure bail.
Currently, the offence of murder, along with treason and piracy, is non-bailable, but it is the hope of former murder accused Akilli Charles that in the near future, bail will be considered for those charged with the capital offence.
Charles spent more than nine years on remand, only to have the murder charge against him dismissed in May 2019 by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle Caddle after she upheld a no-case submission, agreeing with his attorneys that there was insufficient evidence for the matter to proceed to trial.
Arguing the appeal on behalf of Charles is former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, United National Congress (UNC) Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial, along with attorneys Renuka Rambhajan and Ganesh Saroop.
The matter came up for hearing yesterday before Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Justices of Appeal Mira Dean Armorer and Malcolm Holdip.
The appeal is in challenge of a judgment delivered earlier this year by Justice Joan Charles, who dismissed the claim at the High Court, saying it was only Parliament and not the courts that had the jurisdiction to decide whether bail should be considered for such an offence by way of legislation.
But at yesterday’s hearing, Ramlogan said the judge erred in a number of areas in arriving at her ruling.
First off, he argued that as it currently stands and by way of saved law, judges do in fact have the power to determine whether a person should be allowed bail for murder on a case-by-case basis.
He was careful to point out that his client’s case was not that all those charged with murder should be granted bail, but simply they should be allowed to apply for bail.
This, in turn, would be considered by a judge based on various factors, including the strength of the evidence, the accused’s perceived likelihood to commit other offences while out on bail and the circumstances behind how the killing occurred.
This should be allowed to take place, especially since a person is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty, he said.
“To tell a man like Akilli Charles he is innocent until proven guilty, but he has to spend the next ten years of his life in prison awaiting trial is like rubbing salt in an open wound,” said Ramlogan.
He went further to say if Parliament were to take the position to make an offence non-bailable across the board, essentially, what it would be doing is taking away the role and function of the court and, therefore, infringing on the principle of separation of powers.
“If this is so, then whoever laid the charge, the police or whoever, would be deciding your fate,” he said.
Further to that, Ramlogan said such a circumstance would further erode the already eroding trust, confidence and independence of the Judiciary.
Blanket prohibition
Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, who appeared on behalf of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago as an interested party, agreed with Ramlogan’s arguments.
He submitted there was no reason why such a judicial function should be taken away for serious offences such as murder, which still carried the mandatory death sentence.
“It is impossible to defend such a law that takes away a judicial discretion. A blanket prohibition to bail cannot be justified, even more so where there is a presumption of innocence,” he said.
He too agreed that the administration of justice was being eroded.
“That is not how the law should work. It is not reasonably justifiable. It violates the separation of powers and fails the test and violates Sections 1 and 2 of the Constitution,” said Mendes.
Fyard Hosein, SC, on the other hand, who is leading the case for the State, said the Appeal Court had to approach this matter in “a clinical and antiseptic way”, pointing out the issue was “not as terrible as it seems”.
Hosein sought to counter Ramlogan’s argument that in the absence of a judicial discretion to grant bail for murder, that the accused person’s fate was in the hands of the police officer who laid the charge.
He pointed out when it came to murder, members of the Police Service cannot do so on their own accord, but have to consult with the independent office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Additionally, Hosein asked the three-judge panel to consider whether a person who knew they were facing the mandatory death penalty if found guilty would remain in this jurisdiction and attend court when required to do so should they be granted bail.
“I can’t think of any (monitoring) bracelet or family supervision to prevent them from fleeing. They might eventually find themselves with a Spanish name,” said Hosein.
Following the submissions, Chief Justice Archie said the panel would need some time to consider the various authorities and arguments put forward during the hearing.
He said the panel would be aiming to deliver its judgment sometime in December, prior to the court embarking on its Christmas break.