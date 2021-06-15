A Couva man who allegedly molested a teenage employee at his workplace was arrested by police.
Satrohan Bowlah, 35, of Sanford Street East, California, was charged with one count of indecent assault of a child.
The charge alleged that on December, 2020, the 17-year-old victim was at her place of employment when it is alleged that her employer touched her inappropriately.
A report was made to the Central Division, Child Protection Unit (CPU) and an investigation was launched.
The investigation was conducted by PC Ramkissoon and supervised by W/Supt Claire Guy- Alleyne, W/Insp Haynes, W/Sgts Hospedales and Jairam.
Bowlah appeared in a virtual hearing before Justice of the Peace Parasram Ramoutar on June 11.
Bowlah was granted $60,000 bail, and as part of his bail condition he is to have no communication with the victim.
The matter was postponed to August 11.