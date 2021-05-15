A Couva fitness instructor, business owner and motorcyclist was killed in a vehicular crash on Friday evening.
Josiah Jamieson Phillip, 23, was pronounced dead at hospital.
Phillip was an individual trainer who, in February, established the brand "Mr. Fit" and opened a training centre under the same name at Noel Street, Couva.
He lived at Paradise Avenue, Calcutta No.3 McBean Village.
A police report on the crash said that around 6.10 p.m. Phillip was driving a red Suzuki motorcycle in a northerly direction along Southern Main Road when he overtook a black Ford Ranger.
Phillip collided with a three-tonne Mitsubishi truck driven by a 25-year-old man of Chaguanas proceeding in the opposite direction.
Phillip was pitched approximately 25 feet and landed roadside.
He was taken to the Couva District Health Facility but could not be revived.
Condolences poured in on social media for Phillip.
SJ Fitness Transformation posted a tribute to Phillip on their Facebook page.
"A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us to mourn the passing of Mr. Fit Josiah Phillip.
My sincere condolences goes out to his family at this time, you would be in our thoughts and prayers. Please stay strong! May God give you the strength to deal with your loss.
Josiah Phillip was a trainer @ SJ Fitness Transformation. And to him exercise was very important and he believed that it should be part of everyone's daily living.
He believed that one should find time to incorporate exercise in their schedule.
Josiah was a motivator and full of energy and drive, he always looked forward to helping someone achieve their fitness and lifestyle goals.
Josiah's love for fitness started at an early age with playing team sports.
He grew up playing cricket, basketball and football in his MC Bean based community and added over the years aerobics, track and field, hiking and riding.
He was a hard worker and was full of potential to point where he was a certified PTI and recently opened his own cross fit studio where he enjoyed working with everyone of his clients on a daily basis.
Apart from the above mentioned, he was very passionate about being a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and loves doing anything that can make a difference in someone's life that is worthwhile.
SJ Fitness Transformation would like to thank is entire family for allowing us to meet such a humble, caring, kind and passionate young man who was able to fulfil his potential up to the point of his passing.
You will be missed little brother gone but will not be forgotten", SJ Transformation posted.