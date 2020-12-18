Rudranath Indarsingh
BAG IN HAND: Opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh leaves the Parliament Chamber following his ejection from yesterday’s sitting by House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George.

FOR almost two weeks about 20,000 residents of Couva South have not had water flowing through their pipes.

They are appealing to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) for help.

Their Member of Parliament Rudranath Indarsingh yesterday told the Express, “People have not had water for the past 12 days. People are now resorting to buying water for their homes from private contractors in desperation … This has happened for Divali it’s now happening for Christmas.”

He outlined affected areas to include Beaucarro, Fairfield Gardens, Balmain, Central Park and Calcutta numbers 1, 2 and 3. "This is virtually half of the constituency of Couva South, Couva South has a base of about 40,000 people living in it "

Indarsingh added that should the water schedule work efficiently, the residents will be satisfied but such has not been the case. “I have no problem with scheduling of water and my constituents have no problem with that but it is the unreliability of the scheduling, the scheduling has collapsed because they tell you you’re getting water today (Thursday) when you’re getting water actually Sunday. When they telling you, call the WhatsApp (number) and get a work order programme number to get a truck born water supply, you are being told you have to wait approximately four and five days.”

The Couva South MP suggested that should the issue be a limited number vehicles at WASA to provide truck borne water, the organization could engage contractors to provide a truck borne service to residents.

The Member of Parliament said the problem of a regular water supply has been occurring for years and he has written previous Ministers of Public Utilities and also the present minister on the issue but has received no response.

Indarsingh is expected to attend a meeting today at WASA’s head office with its CEO Alan Poon King, MP for Caroni Central Arnold Ram and Tabaquite Member of Parliament Anita Haynes.

Increased rates?

Indarsingh also believes an increase in water rates may be coming in the new year.

He spoke of Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s reference to WASA in last October’s budget presentation where Imbert mentioned a Cabinet subcommittee formed to focus on issues concerning WASA. Indarsingh read from the presentation where Imbert stated, “The subcommittee will review the operations of WASA including its unsustainable debt position, its aging pipelines, its governance structure and the inadequate water distribution. We envisage a report by November 30 2020 which would include recommendations with respect to levels of investments adequate to the needs of an efficient water supply and we will take such decisions, including a tariff review which are necessary for WASA to raise the water supply to our communities to adequate service levels.”

Indarsingh also mentioned the Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales statements in Tobago recently. The Express had reported Gonzales as speaking of increase in rates for greater efficiency. He was quoted in the article as saying, “… if we want an improvement, if we are demanding 21st century services, we cannot expect to pay 1990 price.”

Indarsingh said, “They are saying that the RIC is independent, the Regulated Industries Commission, but something is telling me that they are applying psychological pressure to increase the water rates in 2021 and this restructuring report that is supposed to be before the Cabinet well I can only imagine how many job losses are to come in 2021 in WASA.”

Indarsingh said the report was submitted.

