Anthony Hoyte is expected to appear before a magistrate on Monday facing 11 charges in relation to an alleged robbery involving men purporting to be police officers.
Hoyte, 30, of Roystonia, Couva is expected to appear before a Chaguanas Magistrate charged with three offences of robbery with violence, two offences of assault with intent to rob, one offence of robbery with aggravation and five offences of false imprisonment.
According to reports, five men dressed in what appeared to be police tactical wear and armed, approached a man at Derrick Road, Chase Village and announced a robbery. The men then allegedly took the man to a nearby residence where they relieved him of his cell phone. The suspects allegedly then entered the house where they bound two of the three occupants and relieved them of a quantity of cash and jewellery, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The men also reportedly stole a white Toyota Fielder from the owner in a bid to escape, after they met an obstruction and were forced to abandon their vehicle, the post said. The vehicle owner’s cell phone was also allegedly stolen.
The investigation was led by Snr Supt Curt Simon, Supt Edwards, ASP Dipchand with officers of the Chaguanas CID, Gang Unit and Freeport CID.