Couva North Member of Parliament, Ravi Ratiram, has called for a probe into what he termed the corrupt distribution of Covid relief food hampers by the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (NAMDEVCO).
Ratiram said at a media briefing on Wednesday, together with Parliamentary colleague Saddam Hosein, and Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed, they highlighted irrefutable and damning evidence in support of allegations of serious corruption, nepotism and favoritism at NAMDEVCO, regarding the Government’s ongoing Food Basket Hamper distribution programme.
He said as a result, he has to the Commissioner of Police and the Integrity Commission, presenting the facts and asking that an investigation be launched into the conduct of the Chairman and/or Board of Directors at NAMDEVCO and any other persons involved.
"It has been brought to our attention via a Facebook post that a failed PNM Candidate for Couva North in the 2020 General Elections at around 9:20pm on 17 May 2021 published on her Facebook page “ShardaSatram-PNM candidate for Couva North Constituency 2020.
“Today 100 hampers were distributed throughout the Couva North Constituency. These hampers were donated by NAMDEVCO which was designated for the negatively affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic."
Ratiram said this is a slap in the face by the PNM Government to the suffering citizens and taxpayers of Trinidad and Tobago, and that the corruption, political favouritism and nepotism are open and blatant.
"On May 3, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that Members of Parliament will be provided with 600 hampers containing various fruits and vegetables, provisions and chicken to distribute to constituents.
"Following this announcement, NAMDEVCO wrote to all Members of Parliament on May 4, requesting MPs to identify 600 constituents to receive hampers.
"On Monday May 10, the Minister of Finance confirmed at his press conference that the Government would be distributing 25,000 Food Baskets per month for three months at a cost of $30 million. However, just hours after that announcement, our MPs received an email sent at 5.53pm on May 10, that the package volumes would be reduced by 200, from 600 to 400."
He said no public announcement was made about this cutback and on the next day, May, 11, Colm Imbert posted on Twitter that the Government would be delivering 25,000 hampers for Covid relief, which was a clear untruth.
"In the meanwhile, the MPs who had already submitted the names of the 600 eligible families to NAMDEVCO, had the regrettable task to now inform 200 families that they would not be receiving the promised Covid relief, even while the Minister of Finance publicly boasted otherwise.
"Furthermore, Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed had earlier written to NAMDEVCO, asking whether the latter would supply the Chaguanas Borough Corporation with similar packages. By letter dated May 7, NAMDEVCO denied the request, stating that the hampers are being distributed to Members of Parliament only."
He said now they are seeing where 100 hampers have been "donated" by NAMDEVCO to a failed PNM candidate, by her own admission, and that they also note that NAMDEVCO is also chaired by a former temporary PNM Senator, Wayne Innis.
"It is clear that a thorough investigation is required.
"It may seem a complete lie that the reduction in the number of hampers for MP offices is as a result of a shortfall in supply by the farmers, but rather to give to PNM party groups.
"We need an investigation into NAMDEVCO and political bias in the use of taxpayers' money. It is an abuse of process and further demonstration of discrimination in the use of funding."
Ratiram said the Opposition United National Congress is calling on the Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries to conduct a full investigation into this alleged malfeasance and to provide full disclosure as to how and why this happened.
- Who got these hampers, what was the process used in applying for and receiving?
- To whom were they given to distribute and who authorized such activity?
- How many more hampers have been given to other PNM defeated candidates, PNM party and constituency groups or PNM offices by NAMDEVCO?
- Who authorised the truck belonging to the Ministry of Agriculture, land and Fisheries to be part of the distribution?
"This use of taxpayers’ funds to procure hampers by a State-funded agency for ordinary PNM members to distribute, stinks of the corruption, nepotism and mismanagement the PNM has always been associated with.
"This appears to be a clear repeat of last year, before the general election, where state-funded hampers were being given to PNM offices for distribution and not to the Members of Parliament whom they were supposed to be given to."
He noted that in UK law, when an election candidate or their agents offer material incentives for people to vote for them or to abstain from voting, it is known as "treating", and it's an electoral fraud criminal offence.
"As recently as 2015, a British Mayor was found guilty of treating during the 2014 election. This resulted in an election court declaring the result of the election null and void, leading to the Mayor being removed from office. Such laws against the misuse of State resources need to be introduced and enforced in our country.
"We are in full support of bringing relief to less fortunate citizens, but in doing so, there must be fairness and impartiality in the process. Failed PNM candidates cannot be given privileged access to State resources over duly elected representatives, including elected Councillors."
Ratiram said it seems that the PNM Government is not in this together with the citizens, but rather for themselves.
"We are not all in the same boat, just in the same storm. Some have yachts, other have rafts, while others are drowning.
"Critical food support measures to our needy citizens cannot and should not be subject to any form of bias, especially political bias," Ratiram said.