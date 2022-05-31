OVER the long weekend criminals broke into the branch of Republic Bank at Southern Main Road Couva, located obliquely opposite the Couva Police Station.
Police were contacted by bank officials shortly before 8 a.m. and informed that there was a hole in the wall at the back of the building housing the bank, and a hole beneath a building on the compound.
A senior police officer of the Central Police Division told the Express on Tuesday morning that officers have responded to the scene.
It was not immediately know how much money, if any, was taken.
Officers were told that the building was last secured by security officials after bank employees left the compound on Friday afternoon.
The bank is located approximately 100 metres from the police station.
It is suspected that tools were used in the criminal operation, but none were found on the compound by police.