TWO teenagers who allegedly admitted to police that they stole 250 pounds of fish from a Couva fisherman are in custody.
The suspects - aged 17 and 18 - allegedly surrendered to police and were expected to be charged with the offence of larceny.
On Tuesday, a fisherman reported that he returned from a fishing trip at Orange Valley at 8 a.m.
He reported that he iced 250 pounds of fish, secured and stored it in an ice bin on his boat, and left.
He returned later in the day and noticed that the fish was missing.
Officers of the Couva Criminal Investigation Department began an inquiry into the matter.
Sometime later, two suspects of Bay Road Extension, Orange Valley, walked into the Couva Police Station and surrendered.
After the investigations were completed the two suspects were arrested and charged for larceny of the fish.
They were both expected to appear virtually before a Couva magistrate to answer to the charge.