Covid-19 and the subsequent difficulties of accessing financial documents and information from banks and other financial institutions have been cited as the reasons for delay in filing declarations of assets and liabilities with the Integrity Commission for 2020 by several members of Parliament, including Government ministers.
According to an advertisement placed by the Integrity Commission in Tuesday’s Express, 60 current and former parliamentarians did not file their declarations with the commission for 2020.
The list includes 14 Cabinet ministers and 27 permanent secretaries. It also includes four non-Cabinet ministers, one parliamentary secretary and two backbenchers on the Government side, seven Opposition parliamentarians, and six Independent senators.
It also included many local government representatives from all 14 municipal bodies, including all 12 members of the Port of Spain City Corporation.
The list includes 20 former and current members of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), including Tracy Davidson-Celestine, Watson Duke and Farley Augustine.
Members of State boards were also among the list for 2020. However, several board members of Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility Limited were listed in the ad as not having filed their declarations with the Integrity Commission for the years 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
The declarations for the year 2020 must have been filed by March 31, 2021.
Energy Minister Stuart Young said he filed his declaration on Tuesday.
Challenging year
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said his name made the list “for the first time in 20 years. To be honest with you, I take responsibility for it (non-filing). It is just that this year was a little challenging in terms of getting things done”.
Saying that his documents are normally prepared by his accountant, Sinanan said he was given the assurance that “between now and Friday” his documents will be sent to the commission.
“I had signed off on the documents, but they were just gathering one or two pieces of information,” he said, adding that because of Covid the accountants ran a little late.
Sinanan, a former government representative with the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, said he had been filing declarations since 2002, and this was the first time there was any delay.
“I’m a little disappointed it didn’t go in on time, but between now and Friday it will be submitted,” he said.
Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein said this was the first time he had a declaration outstanding, having served 13 years as a councillor and five years as minister. “It is just because of this (Covid) situation,” he said, adding that he “don’t make joke” with the filing of his declarations.
Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell said he had most of the filing completed. He said he had requested an extension of time and received one—to September 30, 2021.
“I requested an extension of time on the basis that because of the Covid restrictions, the state of emergency regulations, the financial institutions were not easily accessible and (one) could not get the information from them as easily as outside of it (pandemic). My submission (to the Integrity Commission) should be made before the end of November,” he said.
Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings said: “It was the delay in getting information from institutions, I suspect because of Covid. But we have (now) gotten all the details that we were requesting from the various institutions and I will file this week.”
Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat said: “As usual, we find time to do everything else but our personal business. I am almost finished with my declaration and I expect to file it soon. With Covid, the records were difficult to get updates from the bank and everyone else.”
Opposition Senator David Nakhid said he filed and produced documentary evidence in the form of an “acknowledgement of receipt of document”, dated December 2, 2020.
Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said this was the first time he had filed late. “It is the result of some of the slowness and tardiness of getting information during the height of the Covid period, collecting bank information and getting and finding people to supply this and that (document).
“It is really as a result of the time we live in. But we have assured the Integrity Commission that within 14 days or less we will submit the documents. All the forms are completed already and the associated letters have been done. I just have to go over it and deposit it,” he said. He said he had submitted his declarations on time for the last 20 years.
Going in person
THA assemblyman and Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Deputy Leader Farley Augustine said he had completed his forms, but he was told by a lawyer that the commission could not accept electronic filings.
He said he attempted to contact a compliance officer, to no avail. He said because TTPost was unreliable, he was attempting to go in person to file the declarations by next Monday at the latest.
“I don’t understand, for the life of me, why the Parliament doesn’t just amend the act and make it simpler, especially with Covid. With Covid there was a reduction in the number of flights... so now I will have to organise a flight, come down to Trinidad and file papers that are mostly blank, filled with N/A’s (not applicable), because I don’t have much to declare. I still don’t own a house, I have no big bank account, I owe the bank money,” he said.
Augustine said he would make the sacrifice and file his declaration within a week.
“I will spend the money to fly down (to Trinidad) to tell them I don’t have any money,” he said.