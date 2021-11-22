Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said despite the number of Covid-19 deaths and new positive cases continue to rise, and the number of persons availing themselves of the vaccines has been decreasing, the Ministry of Health has no intention of changing its policy regarding vaccination.
“Moving forward, the policy of the Government remains basically the same in that we encourage people to be vaccinated. The vaccination programme is voluntary. We ask people to come in to be vaccinated, those 12 and over.
Deyalsingh, who was speaking during Monday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, said what they are doing differently and have been doing differently, for a couple of months now, is actually going into communities.
He noted that the RHAs (Regional Health Authorities have been going door-to-door as well as to all religious bodies and business associations, in open spaces such as car parks and malls.
“This weekend we will be having our final retail establishment drive which starts on Friday, and which would take us about the middle of December, but vaccinations will continue throughout the 109 health centres. We continue to have the policy that vaccinations are voluntary but highly, highly recommended.
“What we are asking people to do differently is this, in this current wave it is now imperative that even for the vaccinated, that the 3Ws also apply. Don’t let your guard down even if you’re vaccinated. If you’re vaccinated as an individual or as a family, don’t let your guard down at this time. Continue with the 3Ws, the washing of your hands, the wearing of your mask, very, very important, and distancing, especially with this Christmas period,” Deyalsingh said.
He beseeched citizens to avoid social gatherings as much as humanly possible.
“For the unvaccinated, it now means without the extra level of protection that a vaccine gives you, it means now you have to be doubly and more stringent in your hand washing, your masking and your social distancing. It means you literally have to be only outside for really important tasks, like working, going to the pharmacy, going to the grocery because you’re unvaccinated. That’s a choice you’ve made we understand that, we respect it. We may not agree with it but we respect it.
“If that is your choice and you don’t have that layer of protection of the vaccine, then you owe a duty to yourself and everyone around you, to be even more careful than the vaccinated person.”
The Health Minister also addressed the Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) and their role in fighting the current Covid-19 spike.
“Ladies and gentlemen you would have notice we started the conversation last week around the Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) in the different RHAs. What we started to do about two weeks ago, looking down the road where this current wave will take us, is that we took a decision that the EOCs will now be managed centrally at the Ministry of Health, under the directorship of both myself and Patti-Ann Williams.
“This means that all five RHAs will now be coordinated from the Ministry of Health (MoH). This is a useful tool in an emergency or crisis, whether it’s a disaster in the form of a natural event like a hurricane or earthquake, where you’re managing mass casualty event. It helps us to manage scarce resources, find scarce resources, and it also enables us to work with other State and non-State actors like the ODMP (Office of Disaster Preparedness), Army, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the Red Cross, to find resources at short notice, corral these resources and send them to where you have an emergency, to either mitigate risk or prevent something untoward happening.”
He said it was this approach they use over the weekend to set up 13 new ICU beds.
“The only way we could have done that is with coordination from the Ministry of Health. It is only because of that approach managing this thing centrally over a 96-hour period, we were able to save about seven to ten days in operational time, which would be the normal rate of bringing up these ICU beds in a non-emergency system.”
Deyalsingh noted that with regards to their ICU capacity, what they’re observing is that patients are presenting late and when that happens they place on the healthcare system for advanced care.
“So that is what we have been doing, this process to ramp up ICU started about two or three weeks ago when we met with all the stakeholders across all five RHAs.
He said the EOC is an activity plan of the MoH and it provides one example of how a centrally located EOC at the Ministry of Health is going to be managing this new wave of infections going forward.