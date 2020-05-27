Immigration offices in Trinidad have reopened to the public to facilitate passport renewals.
However, no protective measures, such as the installation of screens, have been put in place to protect immigration officers and members of the public from the Covid-19 virus.
Immigration sources, as well as some members of the public who recently visited the Immigration Division office in Port of Spain, told the Express that there are no proper measures in place.
Officers said while wearing masks is mandatory, they feel their lives are at risk because members of the public have to remove their mask for their photograph to be taken and exposure to the virus is there.
“The passport offices are open and officers are being mandated to attend to members of the public. However, as at today (Tuesday afternoon), no protective screens have been installed in the booths to protect officers. Also, often times there is no soap by the sink installed outside the building. I do not think sinks or sanitiser dispensers have been installed at all the buildings,” said an officer.
Complaints to the relevant authorities, including Chief Immigration Officer Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews, have not been addressed.
“Officers are being threatened with disciplinary action if they refuse to deal with the public although the division has not put safety measures in place,” said an officer.
“This also applies to the office at Cruise Ship Complex, where we have to deal with foreign crew of incoming seacraft. Also, the office at Piarco south terminal...nothing in place,” said an officer.
The Express was told that there are no protective screens at any of the immigration offices at Port of Spain, Chaguanas and San Fernando.
“The division stated that the screens and sinks would be installed three weeks ago, but to date no screens yet, and only one or two offices have sinks, with no soap or sanitiser dispensers,” the Express was told.
Officers said no attempts are being made to outfit the offices with screens and other fittings because no contractors or even office management staff have visited the offices to take measurements.
There is also the issue of the lack of basic things like masks.
“Officers are forced to buy their own masks and gloves in most cases. The supply from stores is not regular,” the officer added.
Staff were told last week at the Immigration Division in Port of Spain that there were no masks and gloves in stock.
The Express was told that officers far victimisation for speaking out.
The Express sent questions via WhatsApp to Minister of National Security Stuart Young, who is responsible for the Immigration Division, but there was no response.