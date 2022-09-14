Principal Medical Officer-Institutions Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, said Trinidad and Tobago is currently experiencing a decline in the number of persons being hospitalised with Covid-19.
Noting that the overall occupancy in the parallel healthcare system is 33 per cent, she said that is represented by 192 patients of which 180 are considered severely and critically ill and are hospitalised, while 12 persons are currently recovering at step-down facilities.
Abdool-Richards, who was speaking during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, stated: “It is important to note that today is the first day since August 14 that the number of patients in the parallel healthcare system is under 200.”
She added that the country has been experiencing a number of trends beginning with an increasing rolling average in the number of confirmed cases on July 13, followed by an increase in hospital occupancy from July 29.
“And from August 14 to today, we have had anywhere between 200 and 244 patients in the parallel healthcare system.
“We are hopeful that today’s data point is the start of a downward trend with respect to hospital occupancy,” she stated.
She said there are 14 severely ill patients receiving care at Intensive Care Units and 19 persons across ten Accident and Emergency departments, who will be transferred to hospitals today.
“Our Accident and Emergency ambulance usage, that is transferring patients with Covid-19, is at a rolling average of 14 per cent.”
Abdool-Richards noted that the hospital occupancy figures and numbers are a reminder to each and every citizen that their behaviours need to be consistent with the advice provided by the Ministry of Health since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Between July 22 and September 7, 79.6 per cent of all persons hospitalised in the parallel healthcare system are not fully vaccinated while 20.4 per cent are fully vaccinated,” Abdool Richards said, and added that persons who have been hospitalised for Covid-19 and have adverse or worse outcomes tend to be those who have several comorbidities as well as those who are not fully vaccinated.
She called on persons not yet vaccinated to do so, especially if they or their relatives have a comorbidity, and also called on citizens to continue practicing the good behaviour they have been engaging in since the start of the pandemic.
“Please take up the offer to be vaccinated. Please consider mask-wearing, which is recommended in certain settings, and let’s continue that trend that we all started in terms of sanitisation.”