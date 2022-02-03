Persons who contracted the Covid-19 virus between March 2020 and January 31 this year and were treated at one of the facilities in the parallel healthcare system, are being asked to share their experiences, via a survey, on the quality of health care they received.
This request came from the five-member COVID-19 Clinical Outcomes Committee which was appointed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to investigate the factors contributing to the clinical outcomes of Covid-19 patients in Trinidad and Tobago.
In a press release on Thursday, the committee stated that it wish to obtain the views only of persons who have been patients of the parallel healthcare system during that 23-month period.
“In order to have a full appreciation of the quality of any health service we must obtain the views of patients who used the services provided. With this in mind, we have provided a link to a confidential survey of the views of patients,” the committee stated.
Persons who meet the survey requirements and are interested in being a respondent, are invited to access the survey via the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association’s Facebook page, which can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/tntmedicalassoc/ , or their website at https://tntmedical.com/survey-experience-of-covid-19-patients-treated-in-public-facilities-in-trinidad-and-tobago/ .
On accessing the website, potential respondents are asked to scroll down to “Survey of COVID-19 patients”, click on the link provided and follow the instructions provided to gain access to the survey.
The survey will remain open until 9.00 p.m. on February 4 (Friday).
The committee said its effort in reaching out directly to the public is as a result of the insistence of the Ministry of Health (MOH) that the presence of any participation by the MOH may bias the outcome of the response of patients.
Thus, it has become necessary to kindly request of patients who have used the parallel healthcare system to respond, the committee noted.
The committee, appointed on January 17 and chaired by Professor Terence Seemungal, was initially given a one-week timeline to submit its findings to the Government. However, it has since asked for an additional three weeks to complete its work, which was granted.
Listed among the committee’s mandate are identifying the profile of the patients who died from Covid-19 by number and types of comorbidities including obesity, ethnicity, age and gender, as well as examining the admission, discharge, transfer policy and procedure to determine the impact, if any, on clinical outcome.