Another police officer has died after contracting Covid-19.
Constable Shelford Kinsale passed away at the Chaguanas Health Facility on Tuesday.
Kinsale, 40, enlisted as a police officer in November 2003. He was last attached to the Freeport police station, a release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service stated.
Snr Supt Curt Simon of the Central Divisions said Kinsale’s death “is an extremely great loss” to the Freeport police station and to the TTPS. “He was a very kind and uplifting person, a friend to all. He was very professional in the way he conducted himself, with extremely great work ethics. A dependable officer who led by example,” Simon said in the release.
Kinsale who was married, also had a brother who is a police officer.
The Executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service extended condolences to Kinsales' family, friends of colleagues.